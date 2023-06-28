SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Lady Cats softball team hosted their 2023 summer softball camp at the Central Softball Complex this week.

The camp was open to incoming third through ninth graders and broken into three sessions and is to help athletes learn the basics and fundamentals

“Service to the community, you know, providing something for these kids to do in the summer. You know, very generically, we got some girls that obviously are experienced, we have some girls that they’ve never played before but as a service to the softball community, we just don’t have a lot of opportunities in San Angelo, Texas for this kind of thing,” said Lady Cat head coach, David Millsap.

Not only does this camp give the athletes an upper hand in meeting the coaches of the Central Softball program, but the coaches also get a first look at some of the athletes that may be joining their program this upcoming year.

“As a Central Lady Cat coach, this is an opportunity for me to meet some of these girls that are coming our way and in some cases, they may be in our program this coming year, the incoming ninth graders, so all around it’s a good thing, it’s a positive thing,” said Millsap.