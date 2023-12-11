SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats hosted the Lubbock Cooper Pirates, Monday night at the Babe.

Caleb Jordan and T.K. Taylor put the Bobcats on top 18-3 early in the first quarter over Lubbock Cooper.

Central continued to capitalize off the momentum of a loose Pirates ball, Christian English would get the steal and fast break, with the bounce to Alex Sanchez and he followed it up with a layup rolling right in, heading to the free throw line.

Hayden Schmidt would tack on three more for the Bobcats, before the end of the third.

T.K. (Talmadge) Taylor and Christian English led the Bobcats with both 14 points each and Kollin Allbright trailed with 10 points.

The Bobcats defeat the Pirates 51-40 and move to 12-3 on the season, their next game, Friday night hosting Kerrville Tivy.