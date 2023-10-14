SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats dropped their second district match-up in the final seconds 71-70 in overtime against Odessa High.

The Bobcats, at one point, were up 49-27 in the third quarter but Odessa High would get two back-to-back touchdowns towards the end of the third and start of the fourth to close the score 49-42.

This game would head into overtime at 63-all, and Central would strike first, but ultimately Odessa High would get a touchdown and successful two-point conversion to take the 71-70 lead.

The Central Bobcats are back in action next week at home against Midland Legacy.