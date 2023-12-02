SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats closed out the final day of play in the 2023 Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament, taking on Caddo Mills in the championship game.

The Bobcats took on Caddo Mills Saturday afternoon at Lake View High School and downed the Foxes 64-58 to claim the 2023 Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament championship title.

Christian English led in scoring for Central with 28 points and Kollin Allbright trailed behind with 16 points of his own.

The Bobcats are back in action on Tuesday, December 5th at 7:30 on the road taking on Abilene Wylie.