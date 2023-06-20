SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Lady Cats hosted their 2023 Lady Cat Volleyball Clinic that is put on by head coach Julie Williams.

This camp runs from Tuesday, June 20, to Friday, June 23, and is put together to learn the rules of the game, basic volleyball skills, and fundamentals.

The camp is broken up into three sessions, open to fifth and sixth graders from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., seventh and eighth graders from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the last session is open to ninth graders from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“Yeah, it’s awesome. You know, I think right now we’re up to about 193 campers on day one, which is the biggest it’s been since I’ve been at Central,” said Lady Cats head coach Julie Williams. “This is my fourth year here, so I think it just shows that you know, the community and these young girls are invested in volleyball. It’s a game that they love and you know, it just helps build our program and it just really creates a really cool, family-like culture that we can start with these kids from a young age.”