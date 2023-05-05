SAN ANGELO, Texas — Putting his all into cheerleading, isn’t new for Matt Escue, as a former high school and college cheerleader, when he was given the opportunity to become the Central Cheerleading coach he jumped into it ready to give it his all.

And one of the best he has become over the past few years. Matt Escue has led Central Cheer to winning six NCA National Championships, while also picking himself up the 5A-6A Cheerleading Coach of the Year. But as he heads into his retirement it isn’t just cheerleading he wants the team to remember.

“Well not even really about me, but more about the relationships they formed with each other, and the experiences they had while they were on the floor or at a game,” said Escue. “Really just the relationships, that you form, just not just with the kids but also with the parents and with the community.”

Come football season, sitting in the stands rather than on the sidelines will definitely be new for the former head coach, but he is leaving the program in the best of hands and has full confidence that this team will keep on winning and growing.

“I’ve loved every moment that I’ve been here. I’m definitely going to miss it come Friday night, when that first football game happens and I’m not down there with them but I have full faith that Makayla’s going to do an amazing job with the program and it’s only going to continue to grow and get stronger with her leadership,” said Escue on the leadership position after he is gone.

But leaving this group of athletes isn’t easy for Escue, a group that has become a second family to him. And he says that they need to remember the culture that they have built over the past few years and continue it.

“I think it’s just special that they take pride in what they do,” said Escue on this year’s team. “I’m hoping that everything that we’ve worked on the past few years has become their culture and they want to continue that on.