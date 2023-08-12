SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats hosted their 2023 Meet the Bobcats Saturday afternoon to welcome in the new school year and football season. Along with Meet the Bobcats, the football team also hosted their scrimmage so fans could get an early glimpse at this years team.

“I thought we did some good things on both sides of the ball and had some explosive plays on offense. We ran the ball pretty well, pass protection was pretty good overall. There were some completions so all of that was good to see offensively. Defensively, I thought we did some good things. We got a couple of turnovers, which are huge,” said Bobcats head coach Kevin Crane.

The scrimmage along with Meet the Bobcats was open to the public and also gave Central fans an early peek at the quarterback battle that is currently going on for the position of QB1. The Bobcats have another week of practices before they take on Lubbock Coronado in a scrimmage.

“I think we need to get in shape a little bit better. We practice early in the mornings, not quite as hot, so this was their first exposure to the heat in the afternoon. I thought they hung in pretty good for a while, and so a lot of our games re going to be during this time. So we have to play our way into shape and get into shape, so we can last for four quarters,” said Crane.

The Bobcats officially kick off their 2023 season August 25, against Killeen Shoemaker at 7:00 p.m., over at San Angelo Stadium.