HIGHLIGHTS: Central wins shootout with Eastlake, advances to area round

EL PASO — Central took down El Paso Eastlake 54-35 in a 6A Division II bi-district round matchup at Socorro ISD Student Activity Center on Friday.

The Bobcats (5-5) traded touchdowns with Eastlake early on, but eventually scored 23 unanswered points in the second and third quarters to pull away for good.

Central will face Haslet Eaton (8-2) on Thursday at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene.

