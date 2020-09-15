Central Volleyball eager to start pandemic-delayed season

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Volleyball team is kicking off its pandemic-delayed season with a duel against Brownwood and Abilene Wylie on Tuesday at Babe Didrickson Gym.

New head coach Julie Williams says the delay has brought the team together, but they’re ready to get to get the season underway.

