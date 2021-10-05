Central trying to break out of slump against Midland

ARLINGTON, Texas (October 5)- Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar highlights the impacts of supply chains on the Texas economy as he resumes his Good for Texas Tour this week. Hegar's focuses on the automotive and semiconductor supply chain industries, so he visited General Motors (GM) and Texas Instruments (TI).

During his Good for Texas Tour: Supply Chains Edition, Hegar shares the results of a new Comptroller's office study, that details the vital role of supply chains and how they help escalate production efficiency. In addition, result in shrinking costs for producers and consumers. The study also examines the risk to supply chains and how businesses and the federal government are countering those risks.