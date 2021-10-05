SAN ANGELO– Central suffered a 41-14 loss to Odessa and is off to its first 0-2 start in district play since 2010.
The Bobcats (2-4 overall, 0-2 in District 2-6A) are in an uncommon spot after their run of dominance in the Little Southwest Conference last decade.
Central is trying to stay in the hunt for its 12th straight playoff appearance on a short week. The Bobcats face Midland at 7 p.m. Thursday at San Angelo Stadium.
Central trying to break out of slump against Midland
SAN ANGELO– Central suffered a 41-14 loss to Odessa and is off to its first 0-2 start in district play since 2010.