SAN ANGELO, TX. — All eyes will be on College Station, Texas this upcoming weekend as teams across the state make their way to Aggieland for the 2022 Texas 7-on-7 State football tournament that begins Thursday.

Three Concho Valley teams get tournament action underway on Thursday in Division III, including TLCA, Brady and Miles, while Central begins pool play on Friday over in College Station.

TLCA will be making it’s first appearance and is in Pool E. TLCA will take on Gunter, Flatonia, and Dawson.

Brady is in the tournament for the fifth time, the first since 2019, is in Pool C and will take on Harmony, Marlin and Poth.

Miles qualified for the first time last season, and is back once again, this time in Pool A and plays Stratford, Garrison and Lexington.

TLCA, Brady and Miles get underway Thursday at 1 p.m.

As for Central, the Bobcats are in the tournament for a tenth time in program history, will play in Pool L, and open play against Plano 1:45 p.m., then Midlothian and Clear Brook.