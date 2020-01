SAN ANGELO- The Central swim team is back in the pool to prepare for the regional championships in Lubbock in two weeks.

The Bobcats came home from the District 2-6A championships with their 10th straight district title, going back to David Hague’s tenure as head coach. The Lady Cats took second, finishing only behind Midland.

Hear from the swimmers and head coach, Matt McLaughlin on the preparations for regionals.