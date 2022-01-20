MIDLAND– The Central boys and girls swim teams picked up the clean sweep at the District 2-6A meet at the COM Aquatics Center in Midland on Thursday.



The Bobcats claimed an outstanding 12th straight district championship, winning two relays, and 12 individual medals.



The Lady Cats spoiled Midland High’s back-to-back district title streak, claiming their first since 2019, while nine girls won individual medals.