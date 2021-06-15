SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central Softball missed the Class 6A playoffs by just one game this past season, but there’s still plenty to rave about at this year’s summer softball camp.
Tuesday marked day one of the four-day camp at the Central Softball Complex. Lady Cats Head Coach David Millsap says this year’s camp is the largest in his 17 years with the program.
Millsap cited last year’s cancellation due to COVID and this year’s Women’s College World Series as contributing factors of the sport’s growth in interest.
This year’s NCAA Division I Softball Championship brought in a record-setting audience of 1,203,000 (up 10% over 2019) and was the most watched Women’s College World Series ever.
Central Softball feeling impacts of Women’s College World Series
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central Softball missed the Class 6A playoffs by just one game this past season, but there’s still plenty to rave about at this year’s summer softball camp.