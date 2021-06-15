Central Softball feeling impacts of Women’s College World Series

San Angelo, Texas — For the next ten years San Angelo holds the designation of the Visual Arts Capital of Texas. Diann Bayes the Vice President of San Angelo Convention and Visitors Bureau says the art community made this accomplishment happen. After speaking with artists across San Angelo one thing reins true; that art is a part of the city, both its past, and its future.

“You start to see that art is somehow a part of a lot of different things that are happening in San Angelo,” Alejandro Castanon a member of art community said.