SAN ANGELO, TX. — Thursday morning on the pitch, both the Central girls and boys soccer teams were getting their final last minute preparations in ahead of their season openers on Friday.

The Lady Cats will begin their season Friday on the road against Abilene Cooper with a 2 p.m. start time. Central, winners of five of the last six District 2-6A titles lost quite a bit of talent off last year’s roster, but this group still has their eyes set on a big season.

“We have a really young team. We lost 15 seniors last year so that put a really big dent in our lineup and just our whole style of how we play but we have adapted really well on how this team works together and we are really young and it helps that we have been playing for awhile just on and off like Central and then club. I think we are going to go really far this year, I’m really excited and I’m ready,” said senior center midfielder Alexis Templin.

“It’s exciting. From that scrimmage we got a lot out of it. We’ve been working really hard on our defensive line and our attacking so from that scrimmage we have been working on a lot to start our season,” said senior right wing Marissa Atilano.

As for the Bobcats, they get their season underway Friday night at home against Abilene Wylie with a 7 p.m. start time at Old Bobcat Stadium. The Cats had a tough season last year on the pitch, but are hoping the experience gained last year has big dividends this year.

“I’ve been pleased with what we have been doing so far. Attacking wise that is going to be one of our strengths this year. We’ve got a lot of dangerous players when they get the ball on their feet. Our defense has come around, in our three scrimmages we only allowed one goal so that’s definitely a positive I am looking forward too have the balance on both offense and defensive sides of the ball this year,” said Bobcat head coach Tony Vu.

“I feel really good. Just working as a team and doing plays and getting up the field, I am excited for us to score more goals,” said Bobcat senior striker Sean Snyder.