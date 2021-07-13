Central Soccer returns to Old Bobcat with annual girls camp

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central girls soccer program is hosting over 150 attendees for its annual camp this week at Old Bobcat Stadium.



Head coach Ben Henry and his team is holding two sessions per day. An early morning workout with kids ranging from grades first through fourth, and an evening session for middle schoolers and campers entering ninth grade.

The 2021 Lady Cat Soccer Camp! These young ladies did a great job! A ton of talent on the pitch and some great personalities! Very enjoyable day of soccer! pic.twitter.com/qD1yC3bmUn — SALadyCatsSoccer (@SALadyCatSoccer) July 13, 2021

Both sessions aim to improve skills on the pitch and build relationships, which is something Henry says plays a major role in the development of soccer in West Texas.



“I tell the girls all the time West Texas is proud you know,” Henry said. “We’re a very small community, but yet the coaches grow these kids up at the youth level, through the San Angelo Soccer Association (SASA) and at the club level. They do such a fantastic job with them, you know?”



“When they get to me, I get to add a little influence with them and kind of teach the things that I know,” Henry added. “By that point, you just kind of hope it all comes together, but kids in this town loves soccer. It looks very good in the Concho Valley.”



The camp kicked off Monday and runs through July 14.