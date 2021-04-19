Central releases 2021 football schedule

SAN ANGELO — The Central football program released its 2021 schedule on Monday.
The Bobcats play 10 total games, four non-district and six district. The upcoming fall’s schedule is very similar to last season’s before COVID required changes to the team’s non-district and district games.
Central opens its season against Killeen Shoemaker for a fourth consecutive season, followed by a potential bi-district playoff matchup against El Paso Montwood on the road.
The Bobcats round-out non-district play with a home contest against Austin Vandegrift, who has won 10 games in three straight seasons, and a road matchup against former district rival Amarillo Tascosa at West Texas A&M’s Buffalo Stadium in Canyon.
Little Southwest Conference play starts the following week at home against Frenship, followed by a road matchup against Odessa High, and a home contest against Midland High.
The Bobcats close out the year against three of District 2-6A’s playoff teams from last season. First, the Cats face hated rival Permian at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa. Central then returns home to face Midland Lee, before closing out the season against another historic rival Abilene High at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.
2021 San Angelo Central Football Schedule
8/27 vs Killeen Shoemaker (Senior Parent Night), 7 p.m.
9/4 @ El Paso Montwood, 4 p.m. MST
9/11 vs Austin Vandegrift, 7 p.m.
9/17 @ Amarillo Tascosa (WTAMU’s Buffalo Stadium in Canyon), 7 p.m.
9/24 vs Frenship, 7 p.m.
10/1 @ Odessa High, 7 p.m.
10/8 vs Midland High, 7 p.m.
10/15 BYE
10/22 @ Odessa Permian, 7 p.m.
10/29 vs Midland Lee, 7 p.m.
11/4 @ Abilene High, 7 p.m.
