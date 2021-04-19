Central releases 2021 football schedule

WALL, Texas — Aspen Ruebsamen was busy on the basepaths, recording four hits in Wall's 23-2 victory over Grape Creek on Tuesday in District 6-3A.

Ruebsamen singled in the first, doubled in the second and picked up two singles in the Lady Hawks' 14-run fourth inning.

Kaitlyn Stephens, Paige Dickson, Taylor Hunt, Rheanna Kleman, Jade Harper and Lauryn Temples all contributed to the big inning with RBIs.

Wall opened up scoring in the first inning, when the Lady Hawks scored one run on a stolen base. The Lady Hawks then added four runs in the second and three runs in the third before busting things open in the fourth inning.

Rachel Cline took the win for Wall in the circle. She pitched five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out six and walking zero.

Wall notched 18 hits with Ruebsamen, Lauren Reyes, Kleman, Temples and Dickson all collecting multiple hits.

The Lady Hawks will travel to Jim Ned on Friday while Grape Creek hosts Merkle. Both games are set to start at 6 p.m.