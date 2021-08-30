Central ready for ‘challenge’ against Montwood

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO– Central kicked off the Kevin Crane era with a 43-28 victory in week 1.

The Bobcats (1-0) performed well on both sides of the ball, gaining over 300 total yards of offense, and hold the Grey Wolves’ explosive offense at bay.

Central goes on the road to face a potential bi-district playoff opponent, El Paso Montwood at 5 p.m. Friday at SAC Stadium

It marks the fifth time the two programs have played and the first since 2013.

