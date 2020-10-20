Central picks up where it left off in Little Southwest Conference

STERLING CITY -- No. 2 Sterling City is one of six 1A Division I teams still undefeated through nine weeks.

However, after this week there's a guaranty there will be only five remaining. The Eagles (7-0, 1-0 in district) will face the No. 1 ranked team in the state and still undefeated Westbrook at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium.

The Wildcats (7-0, 1-0) are coming off their bye week, while Sterling City had its game postponed due to Highland dealing with COVID related issues last week.

Hear what senior running back Cross Knittel and head coach Trey Sisco had to say about the matchup.