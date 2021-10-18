Central, Permian rivalry arrives with playoff races heating up

SAN ANGELO– One of West Texas’ classic Little Southwest Conference rivalries continues.
Central and Permian will meet for the 51st time at Ratliff Stadium on Friday. The two programs met for the first time in 1959 and have had plenty of memorable battles since.
The Bobcats (4-3 overall, 2-1 in District 2-6A) enter this year’s contest coming off their bye with two weeks to prepare for the Panthers (6-2 overall, 3-1 in District 2-6A) triple-option offense.
When the two rivals meet it will be for at least second place in 2-6A and a chance to move one step close to a playoff spot.
Permian holds a 33-16-1 all-time series lead over Central.
