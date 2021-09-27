SAN ANGELO– For the first time in six years, Central failed to win its district opener, falling to Frenship 49-32 on Friday.
The Bobcats (2-3 overall, 0-1 district) are now looking to bounce back from three straight losses and pick up their first win in 2-6A against Odessa at 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
Hear what head coach Kevin Crane had to say about the team’s mentality going forward in the video above.
Central looks to overcome minor ‘setback’ against Odessa
SAN ANGELO– For the first time in six years, Central failed to win its district opener, falling to Frenship 49-32 on Friday.