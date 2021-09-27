Central looks to overcome minor ‘setback’ against Odessa

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WJZY) – More than 175 employees of North Carolina-based Novant Health have been terminated after not complying with the company’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program.

Novant officials said last week that around 375 workers were suspended for defying the new policy. On Monday, Spokesperson Megan Rivers said in an email said nearly 200 additional workers came into compliance and confirmed that the others who failed to do so were fired, but did not give exact numbers.