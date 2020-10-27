Central looking polished through two district games

BALLINGER -- Ballinger is off to its best start through eight games since 2001.

The Bearcats (8-1, 3-0 in district) lone loss of the season came against the 7th ranked team in 3A Division I, Llano.

Now, the program is preparing for what could decide the District 2-3A Division II title against Bangs.

Here what Ballinger head coach Chuck Lipsey had to say in the video above.

Ballinger host Bangs at 7 p.m. Friday at Bearcat Stadium.