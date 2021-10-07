SAN ANGELO– Central used a strong second half and rolled past Midland 41-17 for its first District 2-6A victory at San Angelo Stadium on Thursday.
The Bobcats (3-4 overall, 1-2 in district) led 20-17 at halftime and came out in the second half locked in outscoring the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1) 21-0.
Central has a bye next week before its big showdown against Odessa Permian on October 22nd at Ratliff Stadium.
Central locked in against Midland, picks up first 2-6A win
