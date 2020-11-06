SAN ANGELO — The Central football program set out with three major goals for its season. Clinch a playoff spot, win a district title, and win a state title.
The Bobcats (3-3, 3-0 in district) can obtain their first goal with a win over Midland on Friday.
Hear what head coach Brent Davis had to say in the video above.
Central hoping to clinch playoff spot
