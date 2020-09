SAN ANGELO — For a third consecutive season Central opens its season against Killeen Shoemaker.

Since 2016, the Bobcats have won every matchup with the Grey Wolves, expect for last season’s 54-21 loss.

Both teams have multiple returners from last year’s game and Bobcats’ head coach Brent Davis wants to see his squad play like a veteran football team.

Hear from coach Davis in the video above.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Leo Buckley Stadium