SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central girls gymnastics team claimed its 20th straight district title at the 2-6A Championships in Odessa last week.
However, this year’s district title holds a special meaning.
Hear from Lady Cats Head Coach Tony Walker and senior gymnast Hailey Smith on what makes this year’s championship a special one.
Central girls gymnastics continues dominant run, dedicates title to 2020 seniors
