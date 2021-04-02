Central girls gymnastics continues dominant run, dedicates title to 2020 seniors

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central girls gymnastics team claimed its 20th straight district title at the 2-6A Championships in Odessa last week.

However, this year’s district title holds a special meaning.

Hear from Lady Cats Head Coach Tony Walker and senior gymnast Hailey Smith on what makes this year’s championship a special one.

