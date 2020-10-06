Central focused on cleaning up play ahead of showdown with No. 3 A&M Consolidated

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central is using their non-district schedule as a learning tool and with each passing week the Bobcats are an inch closer to finding their identity.

Through two weeks, Central finds itself in an interesting situation— the pieces are put together, but turnovers and mistakes are hurting the team as the Bobcats hold an 0-2 record after losing to Schertz Clemens 35-0 on Oct. 2.

The game marked the first time Central was shutout in a regular season game since 2008.

“Any team that plays high school football that turns the ball over is probably going to lose,” Central head coach Brent Davis said. “That’s what we’ve done the first two games and we’ve got to get that corrected and we’re working hard to get it corrected. This group is going to be alright. I’m not in any way upset about what we’re doing. It’s just we’ve got to fix our mistakes.”

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Bobcats this week. Central is getting ready to face No. 3 College Station A&M Consolidated (2-0) and Friday will give the Bobcats another opportunity to grow before district play begins on Oct. 16.

“They’re a good team and they’re 2-0,” Davis said. “Lee Fedora does a fantastic job there and he’s got those guys ready and they’re always going to play hard. They’re always going to be good and that’s what they are this year… we need to go and play our best so we can see where we kind of matchup.”

Kickoff from Tiger Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

