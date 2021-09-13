Central eyes rebound in ‘measuring stick’ game against Tascosa

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its week 4 high school football state rankings.

Water Valley made its debut in the Top 10 at 8th overall in 1A Division I following a 54-8 mercy-rule win over Garden City. The Wildcats square off with 4th ranked Westbrook this week.

Meanwhile, Sterling City remained at No. 3 in the classification after its 84-38 win over O'Donnell.

Eldorado was idle at No. 10 in 2A Divison II for a third straight week, while Mason stayed pat at No. 6 in 2A Division I.

For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/rankings/?ref=subnav