SAN ANGELO– For a second consecutive year, Central will face El Paso Americas in the bi-district round of the playoffs.



The Bobcats (21-10) have had a year to improve since their 47-35 loss to the Trailblazers and are confident heading into Tuesday matchup in Monahans.



Hear what senior guard Joseph Rowe and junior forward Jaedyn Gipson had to say in the video above.