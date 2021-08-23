Central expects challenge from ‘speedy’ Killeen Shoemaker

SAN ANGELO– For a fourth straight season, Central opens its season against Killeen Shoemaker.
The Bobcats have lost their past two matchups against the Grey wolves. In the past, Shoemaker has used its speed advantage to wear down the Central defense.
This season the Greywolves have a strong offensive line and a junior quarterback with multiple Division I offers.
Hear what Bobcats head coach Kevin Crane had to say about how they’re approaching the game in the video above.
Central faces Shoemaker at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium.
