SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Central boys track and field team won the district championship that took place in Abilene Wednesday and Thursday, the first title in 26 years.

The Bobcats trailed after day one of competition, but scored 132.5 points to hold off Midland Legacy by 11.5 points in the meet.

In individual events, Central was led by first place finishers Raven Ortiz and Jacob English, while in relays, Ortiz, Darius Harvatin, Cole McWilliams and Tyler Hill finished first in the 4×200 with a time of one minute, 28:29 seconds. The Bobcats also finished second in the 4×100 relay and second in the 4×400 relay.

“Each individual is really good. We’ve got people on all different events running really good, jumping really good. We just have a different variety of lots of different really good athletes, so that’s what helps having the variety of so many athletes that do so well in each event,” said Hill.

“It’s really nice. It’s been a great experience and I’m glad I could take district. It’s a pretty tight nit group, everybody is friendly with each other, there’s no real isolation between the group and I think because of that we were able to hype and cheer each other up enough to take the district title,” said McWilliams

The boys team now advances to the area meet that takes place next Friday at El Paso Franklin.