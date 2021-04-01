Central boys gymnastics claims district title for first time in six years

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central boys gymnastics team claimed its first district title since 2015 at the 2-6A Championships in Odessa last week.
The Bobcats recorded a two-day total of 319.20, finishing ahead of Abilene High (296.40) and Odessa Permian (295.50). Central was without senior Robbie Schut, but even with his absence the Bobcats tallied their highest optional score of the season at 150.50.
Hear from Central Head Coach Kern Arrott and senior gymnast Emiliano Hinojos on snapping the six-year district title drought ahead of the regional meet on April 9.
