SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the first time since 2016, the Central boy’s golf team has advanced to the regional tournament happening next month in Grand Prairie.

Central would finish second as a team in the District 2-6A tournament earlier this week carding a team score of 646 just one stroke behind Midland Legacy.

Bobcat Colin Leonard finished as the top individual medalist, finishing with a 147 after two rounds. Miguel Flores-Acton and Brooks Vaughn were Central’s next-best finishers, finishing in sixth and seventh place, each shooting 165. Cullen Honea finished with a 169.

“It means a lot we practice hard. We put in a lot of effort as a team. We bonded a lot together over the past few months. So it means a lot that we get to go another stage together, especially this year,” said Leonard.

“He’s talked a lot about the legacy back of Central and what it all means. He’s given us papers and course records and district records from the 1980s from when his coach gave them to him. So it’s really cool to come out here and compete for not just this year but for the past guys as well,” said Honea.

The Region I-6A Boys Tournament is scheduled for April 19-20.