SAN ANGELO, Texas — Many athletes grow up dreaming to take their athletic career to the next level. For Central Bobcats Tyler Hill and Chase Miller, that dream is becoming a reality.

It’s only a three minute drive from their high school stadium, over to their new home right across the street, where they will take on their new roles as Angelo State Rams, but for them it’s more than football.

“Man, it’s always been a dream, it would be cool to play here,” said Central QB and Angelo State commit Tyler Hill. “It finally comes to that point where I get to choose, and it’s just like, it’s been good for me knowing the fact that ASU was one of my first options and me being able to choose ASU.”

“My wife and I couldn’t be more proud of the fact that Tyler has chosen to play football at Angelo State University,” said Hill’s father, Jimmy Hill. “In his home town, a place that he loves, a place that he desires to be.”

You don’t have to be a grass roots football player to make it to college ball. Kicker Chase Miller is a soccer player at heart who didn’t kick through the goal posts until his sophomore year.

“Football was never really a sport that we thought he was gonna play as he advanced in years. He played soccer, that was his jam,” said Chase Miller’s mother, Rebecca Green.

“I didn’t really want to do it. Coach Crane came, when Coach Davis was here at the time, him and Coach Crane walked up to me and he was like, “You would be really good at this if you stick to it,” so I trusted them and they built me up, and now I’m going to ASU,” said Central Kicker and Angelo State commit Chase Miller.

“I am so excited that I can get off work and drive 10 minutes to see him play a sport that he loves on a level higher than he’s ever played before,” said Miller’s mom Rebecca Green.

For both boys they say their ready show out in front of the same crowd in the blue, gold, and white.

“Kinda is surreal, because you know, high school kid, and in a matter of what, four months, we’re going to ASU,” said Chase Miller.

“ASU has a great program, they’re on the rise, and it’s just, there was no reason for me not to commit there, really,” said Tyler Hill.

“I just love that we’ll still have the same community and the same support as we had before,” said Chase.