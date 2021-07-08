San Angelo– The Central gymnastics team hosted the first youth camp after having to cancel last year due to Covid-19.
Coaches Tony Walker and Eric Erott teach alongside the boys and girls varsity teams. Campers learn fundamentals and other gymnastics skills during the two-day camp.
Hear what coach Walker had to say about the camp in the video above.
Central Bobcats host future gymnasts at summer camp
