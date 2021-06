CARY, NC - The Angelo State Rams beat Seton Hill (PA), 9-4 on Tuesday night to advance to the semifinals of the NCAA Division II College World Series. The Rams will now await the winner of Wednesday's Seton Hill-Wingate elimination game.

At the plate, the Rams were led by catcher Nick Seginowich, who went 3 for 4 and driving in four runs. Outfielder Josh Elvir drove in three runs on three hits and scored two runs. Aaron Walters and Parker Bramlett also drove in one run each.