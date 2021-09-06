Central awaits ‘very solid’ Austin Vandegrift squad

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Health experts fear a post-holiday COVID-19 surge could already be brewing, after several days of potential super spreader events and widespread travel.

“We know it’s going to show up, so we just really have to wait and see,” said Mark Williams, the dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Arkansas. “But we’re not optimistic that we’re going to see any downturns anytime in the next four weeks.”