SAN ANGELO, TX. — While his focus currently is on the hardwood for the Miles Bulldogs, Hayven Book has been nominated for Class 2A Quarterback of the Year from Texas High School Football.

Book, who only played the equivalent of just about eight games this season, put up great numbers for the Dogs, passing for over 2,400 yards at 38 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, Book would rush for 384 yards and 13 touchdowns for a total of 51 touchdowns this season.

The voting process is through the fans and those in the Concho Valley. If you’d like to vote for Hayven, click here.