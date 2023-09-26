SAN ANGELO, TX. — Thanks to his performance Friday night against the Ozona Lions, Miles Bulldog quarterback Hayven Book has been named the Week 5 Class 2A Quarterback of the Week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Book threw for 340 yards and five touchdowns Friday night, while also rushing eight times for 149 yards in the Bulldogs’ 70-68 victory over Ozona.

Through five games this season, Book has thrown for 1,288 yards and 18 touchdowns, collecting 458 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

Miles is off this week but begins District 5-2A Division II play next Friday, October 6th when they travel to #1 Albany.