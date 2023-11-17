SAN ANGELO, Texas — “They believe in themselves right now, you know, it’s just amazing what they believe, that they didn’t believe even four weeks ago,” said Longhorns head football coach, Rocky Rawls.

Our KSAN Game of the Week is highlighting the Bronte Longhorns as they head into their Area round matchup against Richland Springs, after picking up their first 6-man playoff win in school history.

“It was awesome, you know especially coming back and winning that game. It was awesome for not only us but for the town and it boosted all of our confidence, you know, to the sky, so we’re just, we’re ready for anything now,” said Longhorns Quarterback, Jayton Galvan.

“It’s just been you know something coming. You know, we, this is our sixth year. We hadn’t been fortunate enough to make the playoffs yet and we make the playoffs. It’s just very important just to the morale and everything that’s going on in the program,” said Longhorns head football coach, Rocky Rawls.

Richland Springs, a team that is 11-0 on the season in District 16-1A, is a tough matchup for this Longhorns team but they are confident that they can go out there and hold their own while also controlling the clock offensively.

“We just have to go in there and be confident and know that we can win this game and just do everything we can and leave it all on the field and don’t leave any regrets,” said Longhorns Quarterback, Jayton Galvan

“Well, I know on defense, we probably need to guard pass a little bit better, because we stopped Rising Star from running, right? And as far as the offense goes, not much, I mean, let’s do what we do best,” said Longhorns sophomore tight end & safety, Raymond Williams.

“They’re very fast, you know, they’re a lot like us. They’re not real big but they have a ton of speed. We run more of a power top game and that’s what we’re hoping that we can do and to get away with. We’re a ball control team, we try to get 4 yards in a cloud of dust and get first downs, take four-minute drives, four-and-a-half-minute drives to shorten the game and that’s what we’re hoping we can accomplish,” said Longhorns head football coach, Rocky Rawls.