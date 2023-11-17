SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Bronte Longhorns took the short trip over to O.K. Wolfenbarger Field in Irion County to take on #4 Richland Springs in the Area round of the Texas High School Football Playoffs after picking up their first 6-man postseason win last week.

Bronte would win the coin flip in this one, opting to receive but after a lackluster first drive from the Longhorns, Richland Springs was able to turn around and score in their first possession of the game.

Senior, running back, Spencer Smith was a great help to this Longhorns offense even though they couldn’t get on the board, picking up the most gains for Bronte.

The one-time Bronte probably had the best chance at scoring came from a Richland Springs fumble in the second quarter, in Longhorn territory but Bronte couldn’t get on top of it fast enough.

The Coyotes’ defense was suffocating to this Longhorn offense with their defenders making contact with Bronte as soon as the ball was snapped making it hard for Bronte to control time of possession or the ball, and that’s exactly what head coach Rocky Rawls said they needed to do in order to win.

Ultimately, the Bronte Longhorns season ends Friday night at O.K. Wolfenbarger Field falling 46-0 to the #4 Richland Springs Coyotes.