SAN ANGELO TX. — In the 106th all-time meeting of the Coke County rivalry, Bronte would top Robert Lee Friday night 38-16 to tie the all time series with the Steers at 51-51-4. Bronte would take a 16-8 lead at the half and pull away in the 2nd half.

Bronte travels to Highland in two weeks, while Robert Lee hosts Highland next week.