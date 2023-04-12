SAN ANGELO, TX. — Water Valley ISD has announced that Aaron Whitmire has been named the new head football coach and athletic director at WVISD, replacing Charles Boles who retired due to medical issues.

Last season, Whitmire has named interim head coach during the season as Boles was forced to be sidelined with his ongoing battle with cancer, and on Wednesday the interim tag was removed.

Whitmire brings 27 years of experience to Water Valley with stops in Denison, Whitewright, Collinsville, Bells and Lindsay.

In a statement provided by Whitmire to KLST Sports Whitmire says “I am excited to be in Water Valley and to be given the opportunity to lead this program full of great kids”.