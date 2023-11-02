SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the second year in a row, the Wall Hawks will receive a forfeit victory in the Bi-District round next week, as Tornillo has forfeited the game because of the lack of players to compete.

Last season, the Coyotes forfeited the final two regular season games, before forfeiting their supposed Bi-District meeting with the Hawks.

This year, Tornillo has played in each of their games up to this point of the season and will conclude the 2023 season on Friday night when they host Odessa Compass Academy.

As for the Hawks, they wrap up the 2023 regular season Friday night at home when they host Brady with a chance to clinch the outright District 2-3A Division II title before beginning their playoff run in the Area Round.