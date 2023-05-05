SAN ANGELO, TX. — San Angelo TLCA’s head football and baseball coach Matt Jones has resigned from his coaching duties with the Eagles to take a defensive coordinator position with Water Valley, confirmed by Jones to KLST sports.

Jones, who was hired as the head football coach for San Angelo TLCA in 2020, led the Eagles to a historic season on the gridiron in 2022, finishing with a 4-7 overall record and making the playoffs for just the second time in program history.

On the diamond, the success didn’t slow down in 2022 for Jones and Eagles, as the TLCA baseball team set a school record for most wins in a season this spring.

Just three weeks ago, Water Valley ISD named Aaron Whitmire as the new head football coach/athletic director for the Wildcats, removing the interim tag from his name after Charles Boles stepped down.