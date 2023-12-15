SAN ANGELO, TX. — San Angelo ISD announced Friday morning after 15 years of service to to the Central High School football team, head football coach/campus athletic coordinator Kevin Crane has resigned from the program.

Coach Crane will remain at San Angelo ISD in another capacity, and SAISD will conduct a thorough, state-wide search immediately, reviewing both internal and external candidates.

Coach Crane led the Bobcat football program as head coach over the last three seasons and as offensive coordinator 12 seasons prior to his promotion to head coach. Coach Cranes program highlights over his time as head coach and offensive coordinator include 24 playoff games, 8 Bi-District Championships, 3 Area Championships, 3 Regional Championship appearances, and numerous District Championship titles.

San Angelo ISD and Central High School appreciate Coach Crane’s service to Bobcat football and the positive impact he has left on the lives of many student athletes during this tenure.

“We appreciate Coach Crane’s leadership, integrity and dedication to building successful student athletes on and off the field,” said SAISD Executive Director of Athletics Rodney Chant. “We are committed to finding a qualified and dynamic leader to fill his role.”

The Bobcat football staff and players were informed of Coach Crane’s departure in a team meeting this morning, Friday, December 15, 2023. The Bobcat football team will begin preparing for the 2024-2025 season under the leadership of interim head football coach Caden Coots, current Bobcat offensive coordinator.