SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s day two of the two-a-day tour of Concho Valley high school football teams and the Brady Bulldogs were out on the field bright and early ready to work.

The Bulldogs are welcoming in new head coach Jaron Roberts as they get ready for the 2023-2024 season. After a third-place finish in District 2-3A and falling to Alpine in double overtime in the Bi-District round, this Bulldogs team is looking to make some changes to give them a better shot at seeing success this season.

“The guys are bringing in a whole lot of energy out here and that’s what we really harped on day one; was bring energy and bring the effort and we’re trying to focus on just coming out every single day and getting better, getting to district play, hoping that the offense and defense; most of the install on the new schemes is in place and we feel like if we do that, we can be pretty solid by the time district rolls around,” said Bulldogs new head coach, Jaron Roberts.

The Brady athletes have rallied around their new head coach, welcoming him in and learning all that they can from him in the short time before the season starts.

“New head coach over here, he’s an amazing man, and he brings great positivity, and I just want to help carry that on and keep everyone’s heads up, hit that season, we hit it running and just keep on truckin’,” said junior wide receiver & defensive back, Ashton Ramsey.

The Bulldogs lost a few starters due to graduation in May but, the returning group is strong and they are not backing down from any challenge as they step into their leadership roles.

“The energy has been great with the team. Everybody’s hustling, where they need to do, to the ball, and the energy, I like it. It’s more better than the past,” said senior running back & defensive back, Ezekiel Jones.