BOYS STATE GOLF: Sterling City captures 1A state title

KINGSLAND — The Sterling City golf team claimed the 1A state championship with a final score of 749 at Lighthouse Country Club in Kingsland on Tuesday.

The Eagles entered the final day of competition tied with Roscoe Highland at 376 total strokes but would end up beating out the Hornets in round two by 13 strokes.

Jace Clark posted a team-best score of 171, sixth place overall in the individual standings.

Hear what Sterling City head golf coach Trey Sisco had to say about the accomplishment in the video above.

