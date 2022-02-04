SAN ANGELO– Central pulled away in the fourth quarter and defeated Midland Legacy in an important District 2-6A contest at Babe Didrikson Gym on Friday.
The victory put the Bobcats (19-9 overall, 5-4 in district) two games ahead of fifth place in district with three games remaining. Branden Campbell scored a team-high 15 points, while Raven Ortiz added 10 points.
Central goes on the road to face Abilene High on Tuesday.
