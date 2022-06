SAN ANGELO, TX. — After going 2-1 in Pool play Friday afternoon, the Central Bobcats 7-on-7 squad has qualified for the Division I Championship bracket.

College Station playing host to the 7-on-7 State football tournament this weekend, the Bobcats would knock off Plano 26-24 in game one, fall to Midlothian 19-18 in match two of the day, and then defeat Clear Brook 20-15 to punch their ticket to the championship bracket Saturday morning.

Central will take on Collins at 8:45 a.m. Saturday.